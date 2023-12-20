Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Yarbrough Capital LLC

Yarbrough Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,692 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 134.5% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.3 %

ABT opened at $108.39 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $115.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.95 and a 200-day moving average of $102.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.