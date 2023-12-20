Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) were down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.37 and last traded at $7.38. Approximately 129,591 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,082,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.

SLRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Acelyrin from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Acelyrin in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Acelyrin in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Acelyrin in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Acelyrin from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.98.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.40). Equities research analysts forecast that Acelyrin, Inc. will post -7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLRN. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the second quarter worth $25,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the third quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the second quarter worth $64,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the third quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

