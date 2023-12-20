Addenda Capital Inc. Has $17.96 Million Stock Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Addenda Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 511,718 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,910 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $17,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Open Text by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 1.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 12.2% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 4.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $41.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.28 and a 200-day moving average of $38.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Open Text Co. has a twelve month low of $28.02 and a twelve month high of $43.25.

Open Text Announces Dividend

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Open Text had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OTEX. Barclays upped their price objective on Open Text from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Open Text from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Open Text from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

About Open Text



Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

