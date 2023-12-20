Addenda Capital Inc. Has $33.83 Million Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Addenda Capital Inc. cut its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,390 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada accounts for approximately 1.8% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Addenda Capital Inc. owned about 0.13% of Franco-Nevada worth $33,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 136.0% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 38.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 1.2 %

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $111.68 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $102.29 and a 52 week high of $161.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.69.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 55.10%. The business had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 38.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNV has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from $159.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.20.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

