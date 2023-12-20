Addenda Capital Inc. Has $8.79 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Addenda Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $8,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,994,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 73,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,366 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $248.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.46.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV opened at $228.86 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $241.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

