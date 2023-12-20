Addenda Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 24.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 138,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,070 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $6,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903,021 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,202,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 849.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 902,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,754,000 after acquiring an additional 807,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ball

In other Ball news, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 4,637 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $249,980.67. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,356.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.44.

Ball Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BALL stock opened at $57.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.25. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.88. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $62.14.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Ball’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

