Addenda Capital Inc. Lowers Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Addenda Capital Inc. lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,900 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 4,641 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 3.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 43.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 101.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in FedEx by 553.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.52.

FedEx Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE FDX opened at $280.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.45. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $162.61 and a one year high of $285.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by ($0.20). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.