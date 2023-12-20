Addenda Capital Inc. Purchases 12,116 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,163 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $13,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.77.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NKE

NIKE Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NKE stock opened at $122.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.41. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a market capitalization of $186.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.68%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.