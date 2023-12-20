Addenda Capital Inc. Purchases 60,055 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,342,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,055 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources comprises approximately 4.7% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $86,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,493,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,528 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,739,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,409,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684,896 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 17,926,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,009,030,000 after purchasing an additional 182,756 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,431,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $979,927,000 after purchasing an additional 533,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $960,796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $64.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.48. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $48.81 and a 52 week high of $68.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.71.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 20.89%. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.7203 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.