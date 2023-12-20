Addenda Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 29,725 ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 29,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ossiam grew its holdings in ResMed by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in ResMed by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in ResMed by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RMD. UBS Group cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on ResMed from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley raised ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on ResMed from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.33.

RMD stock opened at $173.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.24 and a 52-week high of $243.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.08. The company has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $798,472.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,224,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,047,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,403 shares of company stock worth $2,126,849 in the last three months. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

