Addenda Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Addenda Capital Inc. reduced its position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,505 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. owned about 0.10% of Stantec worth $7,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the 2nd quarter valued at $721,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Stantec by 4.0% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 812,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,125,000 after acquiring an additional 31,532 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Stantec during the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Stantec by 6.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of STN opened at $77.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.35 and a 12-month high of $78.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. Stantec had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $981.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.61 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Stantec from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Stantec Profile

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Further Reading

