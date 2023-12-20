Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 388 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Addenda Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Booking by 3.2% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Booking by 4.3% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 5.1% in the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booking by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $86,237.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 494 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,007.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,893 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $3,515.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,062.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,982.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm has a market cap of $122.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,907.38 and a 12 month high of $3,529.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $53.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BKNG. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,362.88.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

