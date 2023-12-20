Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 6,391 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Addenda Capital Inc. cut its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 432,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,391 shares during the period. CGI accounts for 2.3% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $42,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of CGI by 19.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of CGI by 2.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of CGI by 24.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 270,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,650,000 after purchasing an additional 52,286 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CGI by 14.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,121,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,228,000 after purchasing an additional 139,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of CGI in the first quarter worth $325,000. Institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

Get CGI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

CGI Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GIB stock opened at $108.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.85. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.35 and a fifty-two week high of $109.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.33. CGI had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI Profile

(Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.