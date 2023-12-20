AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 8,695 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 27.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,695 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,856 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,755,906 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after acquiring an additional 499,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,041,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,753,000 after acquiring an additional 312,789 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $310.76 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.94 and a twelve month high of $311.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $288.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.64. The company has a market cap of $101.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.