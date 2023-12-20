AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $3.18 Million Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 46,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 15,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $64.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.65. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.36 and a fifty-two week high of $85.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 117.58%.

Several research analysts recently commented on WPC shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

