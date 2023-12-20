AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,342,014,000 after buying an additional 4,368,323 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 106,291,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,376,231,000 after buying an additional 1,092,991 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,439,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,316,761,000 after buying an additional 1,056,110 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,592,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,793,812,000 after buying an additional 1,745,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,558,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,166,000 after buying an additional 2,430,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.2 %

Philip Morris International stock opened at $94.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.01 and a 200-day moving average of $94.29. The firm has a market cap of $146.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PM

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.