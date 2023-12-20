AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 775 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 2.19% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000.

BATS KJAN opened at $34.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.40.

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

