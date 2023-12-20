AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 914 Shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 2.78% of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJAN. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January by 14.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 414,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after acquiring an additional 52,638 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter valued at about $7,424,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at about $6,760,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.3% in the second quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 202,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January by 8.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,629 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 1.0 %

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $29.98 on Wednesday. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $29.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.58. The stock has a market cap of $153.80 million, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.50.

About Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

