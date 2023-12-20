Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Trading Down 4.6% on Insider Selling

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.6% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $21.78 and last traded at $21.86. Approximately 236,327 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,013,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.91.

Specifically, COO Jonathan Young sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $25,039.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,360,344.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Akero Therapeutics news, COO Jonathan Young sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 183,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,360,344.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $240,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,211,700.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,147 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,524. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $83.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $69.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.86.

Akero Therapeutics Trading Up 5.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 20.25 and a current ratio of 20.25.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 33.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 85,525 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,226,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after buying an additional 56,492 shares during the last quarter.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Featured Articles

