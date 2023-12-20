Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Plans Dividend of $0.34

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.3423 per share on Friday, February 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.

Amadeus IT Group Stock Performance

Amadeus IT Group stock opened at $72.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amadeus IT Group has a one year low of $51.19 and a one year high of $76.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.92.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments, Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

