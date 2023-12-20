Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) traded down 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.73 and last traded at $32.14. 111,932 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 413,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.86.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMRC shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ameresco from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. William Blair lowered shares of Ameresco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.62.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). Ameresco had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $335.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.66 per share, for a total transaction of $339,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 813,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,438,895.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.59 per share, for a total transaction of $451,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 793,720 shares in the company, valued at $17,930,134.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.66 per share, for a total transaction of $339,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 813,720 shares in the company, valued at $18,438,895.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,700,350. Insiders own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Ameresco by 302.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 2,259.6% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

