American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Trading Down 4.9%

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) was down 4.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.37 and last traded at $8.39. Approximately 821,138 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,280,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.82.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AXL shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.08.

The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -864.14 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

