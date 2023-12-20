American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 246,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $18,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 2,331.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,650,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,662 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 99,268.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,256,000 after buying an additional 2,801,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,192 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 9,188.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,376,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,121,000 after buying an additional 2,351,246 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 41.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,083 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEP traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $81.63. 394,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,110,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.09. The firm has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $98.32.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.46.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

