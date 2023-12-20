American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by Ayrshire Capital Management LLC

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. American International Group makes up approximately 4.3% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $6,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in American International Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in American International Group during the third quarter worth approximately $3,374,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,298,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 498.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 75,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 18.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American International Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Argus raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.07.

NYSE AIG opened at $67.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.58. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $67.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

