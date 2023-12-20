Anavio Equity Capital Markets Master Fund Limited Sells 63,091,482 Shares of Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (CVE:XOP) Stock

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2023

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (CVE:XOPGet Free Report) insider Anavio Equity Capital Markets Master Fund Limited sold 63,091,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.03, for a total value of C$1,892,744.46.

Anavio Equity Capital Markets Master Fund Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, November 8th, Anavio Equity Capital Markets Master Fund Limited sold 31,545,741 shares of Canadian Overseas Petroleum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.03, for a total value of C$968,454.25.

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of XOP opened at C$0.01 on Wednesday. Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited has a 1 year low of C$0.01 and a 1 year high of C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.01.

About Canadian Overseas Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas offshore reserves in Africa. It holds a 17% working interest in the Block LB-13 located offshore Liberia; and 40% equity interest in the OPL 226 blocks located in the Niger Delta province, offshore Nigeria.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Overseas Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Overseas Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.