Anavio Equity Capital Markets Master Fund Limited Sells 63,091,482 Shares of Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (CVE:XOP) Stock

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (CVE:XOP – Get Free Report) insider Anavio Equity Capital Markets Master Fund Limited sold 63,091,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.03, for a total value of C$1,892,744.46.

Anavio Equity Capital Markets Master Fund Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 8th, Anavio Equity Capital Markets Master Fund Limited sold 31,545,741 shares of Canadian Overseas Petroleum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.03, for a total value of C$968,454.25.

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of XOP opened at C$0.01 on Wednesday. Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited has a 1 year low of C$0.01 and a 1 year high of C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.01.

About Canadian Overseas Petroleum

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas offshore reserves in Africa. It holds a 17% working interest in the Block LB-13 located offshore Liberia; and 40% equity interest in the OPL 226 blocks located in the Niger Delta province, offshore Nigeria.

