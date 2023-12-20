Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Acquires £9,991.20 in Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) insider Hixonia Nyasulu bought 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,840 ($23.27) per share, with a total value of £9,991.20 ($12,635.89).

Anglo American Price Performance

Anglo American stock opened at GBX 1,900 ($24.03) on Wednesday. Anglo American plc has a one year low of GBX 1,630 ($20.61) and a one year high of GBX 3,699 ($46.78). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,106.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,194.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,401.19, a PEG ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAL. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,500 ($31.62) to GBX 2,200 ($27.82) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($39.21) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,575 ($32.57) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,734.17 ($34.58).

Anglo American Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.