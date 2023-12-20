Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Acquires £9,991.20 in Stock

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2023

Anglo American plc (LON:AALGet Free Report) insider Hixonia Nyasulu bought 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,840 ($23.27) per share, with a total value of £9,991.20 ($12,635.89).

Anglo American Price Performance

Anglo American stock opened at GBX 1,900 ($24.03) on Wednesday. Anglo American plc has a one year low of GBX 1,630 ($20.61) and a one year high of GBX 3,699 ($46.78). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,106.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,194.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,401.19, a PEG ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAL. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,500 ($31.62) to GBX 2,200 ($27.82) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($39.21) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,575 ($32.57) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,734.17 ($34.58).

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AAL

Anglo American Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.