Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) were up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.74 and last traded at $55.35. Approximately 732,827 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,723,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on APLS. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.07.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.95.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.29). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.10% and a negative net margin of 222.16%. The company had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 400.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,299 shares in the company, valued at $4,097,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $60,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 367,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,819,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,299 shares in the company, valued at $4,097,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,209 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,111,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,889,000 after purchasing an additional 486,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,469,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,238,000 after acquiring an additional 68,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,923,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,993,000 after acquiring an additional 58,208 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,842,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,124,000 after acquiring an additional 326,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,451,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,591,000 after purchasing an additional 268,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

