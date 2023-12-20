Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls lowered its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management accounts for 1.7% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APO. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 174.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,723.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,670,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.95 per share, with a total value of $86,723.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,500 shares of company stock worth $15,620,100 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $94.73 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.16 and a 12-month high of $96.23. The stock has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.03 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.82.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

