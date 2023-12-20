ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1271 per share by the energy company on Monday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from ARC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.13.

ARC Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AETUF opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $17.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.00.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

