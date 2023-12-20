Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Acquired by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,169 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the second quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 416.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 310 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arch Resources

In related news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $26,070.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arch Resources news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 158 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $26,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 189 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.21, for a total value of $29,334.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,302,421.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,296 shares of company stock valued at $1,784,187. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ARCH stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.48. The company had a trading volume of 43,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,857. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Arch Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $102.42 and a one year high of $175.10.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The energy company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $744.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.04 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 58.01% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 26.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is presently 2.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARCH. B. Riley decreased their price target on Arch Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

