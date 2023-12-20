Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Price Target Lowered to $104.00 at UBS Group

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $73.94 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $69.31 and a 12 month high of $96.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.88. The stock has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

