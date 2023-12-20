Ardor Achieves Market Capitalization of $98.26 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $98.26 million and $2.51 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ardor has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0984 or 0.00000227 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00098980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00021496 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00024859 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006619 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005559 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

