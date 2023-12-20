Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 88,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 879.7% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 22,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 19,961 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 87.5% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,601,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADP. Barclays cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.29. 285,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,892. The stock has a market cap of $96.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $256.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.65.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.