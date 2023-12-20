Avalanche (AVAX) Price Hits $43.02

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $43.02 or 0.00098478 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $15.73 billion and $1.27 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00021543 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00024703 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006557 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005688 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 433,666,171 coins and its circulating supply is 365,633,261 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

