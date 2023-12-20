Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) Shares Sold by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDV. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,435,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 156.2% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 15,243 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 21,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDV opened at $61.23 on Wednesday. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $54.17 and a 12 month high of $61.72. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.34.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

