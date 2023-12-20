Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV) Stock Holdings Increased by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,205 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF were worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $266,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 130.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 42.6% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 23,759 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVLV opened at $57.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.55. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $48.08 and a 1 year high of $57.85.

About Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

