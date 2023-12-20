Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $836,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,588,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,318,000 after acquiring an additional 108,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,047,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,970,000 after acquiring an additional 71,096 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,450,000 after acquiring an additional 299,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.9% in the second quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,653,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,850,432. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.12. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.90.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.201 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

