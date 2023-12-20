Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,018,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 61,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,210,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 52,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $313.03. 208,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,823. The company has a market cap of $102.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.64. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.94 and a fifty-two week high of $313.35.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

