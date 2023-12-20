Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $6.58 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,790 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.61. 93,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,201. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.12. The company has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.94 and a 12 month high of $181.96.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

