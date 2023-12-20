Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after buying an additional 394,480,089 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $1,071,831,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $128,190,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after buying an additional 884,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,423,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $111.19. 517,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,736. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $112.36.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

