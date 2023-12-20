Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 626 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $701,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS traded down $2.50 on Wednesday, hitting $159.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,321. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.