Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,058 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Littelfuse comprises 3.1% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $4,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 286.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Littelfuse by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 38,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $524,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Price Performance

LFUS opened at $266.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.03. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.16 and a 52-week high of $309.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.21.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $607.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.80 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.93, for a total value of $426,474.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,310,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

