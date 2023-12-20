Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,667 shares during the quarter. Dover accounts for about 1.9% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Dover during the 3rd quarter worth $703,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Dover during the 3rd quarter worth $1,575,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Dover by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dover by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Dover by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 7,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $153.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $127.25 and a 52-week high of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.02. Dover had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.02%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.92.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

