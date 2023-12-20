Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Moderna by 98,101.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 142,396,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,301,189,000 after buying an additional 142,251,609 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Moderna by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,227,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,608,000 after purchasing an additional 150,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Moderna by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,302,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,754,000 after purchasing an additional 57,540 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Moderna by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,292,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,201,000 after purchasing an additional 15,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Moderna by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,133,000 after purchasing an additional 670,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of MRNA opened at $89.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.81. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $212.47.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. As a group, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $44,183.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,074.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $44,527.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,760.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $44,183.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,074.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,985 shares of company stock valued at $5,991,456 in the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.70.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

