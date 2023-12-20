B. Riley Lowers Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Price Target to $4.00

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 128.57% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CKPT opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.30. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Analysts expect that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Checkpoint Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CKPT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 307.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 923,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 696,535 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,536,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $622,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 1,924.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 192,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

