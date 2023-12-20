Bath Savings Trust Co Buys 261 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in Duke Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 13,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 11,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $96.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.60 and a 200 day moving average of $90.91. The firm has a market cap of $74.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.66, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $106.43.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.45.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

