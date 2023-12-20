BCS Wealth Management Invests $624,000 in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 13,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.5% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 97,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $569,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,909,000. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on KO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $5,259,400.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,291,503.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $5,259,400.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $25,291,503.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,287 shares of company stock valued at $14,370,541 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.56. 978,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,804,006. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.77. The firm has a market cap of $253.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.90%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

