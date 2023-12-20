Beta Finance (BETA) Trading Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

Beta Finance (BETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 20th. One Beta Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0760 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beta Finance has a market cap of $12.15 million and $2.87 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beta Finance has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beta Finance Profile

Beta Finance’s genesis date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,000,000 tokens. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beta Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

