Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) PT Lowered to $32.00 at JMP Securities

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at JMP Securities from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 79.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BCYC. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley upgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BCYC stock opened at $17.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a current ratio of 8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $5.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.29 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.19% and a negative net margin of 650.60%. Research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bicycle Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,470 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,442,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,238 shares of company stock worth $44,760 in the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bicycle Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $25,914,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $16,072,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,655,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,015,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,735,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.