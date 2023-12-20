Bitcoin Cash Trading Up 0.3% This Week (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 20th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $229.78 or 0.00531883 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $4.50 billion and approximately $159.66 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,200.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00113512 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00020890 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000291 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,590,106 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.